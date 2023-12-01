Author Yvonne Belliveau Shares “Empath: Awakening of the Soul” in the Pages of The New York Times Book Review
Discover the power within a journey to self-enlightenment and empowerment.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beacon of inspiration, author Yvonne Belliveau writes a profound self-exploration, unearthing answers from the deepest recesses of the soul. Entitled “Empath: Awakening of the Soul,” this self-help book graces the pages of The New York Times Book Review in the upcoming December 3, 2023 issue.
A transformational journey into enlightenment, “Empath: Awakening of the Soul” becomes a sacred space, reminding readers of the pure intention with which people entered this world. Belliveau, a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and empath, shares her spiritual awakening journey, inviting others to connect with the innate power they were born with.
The first chapter serves as a gateway to enlightenment, encouraging readers to embrace their authentic selves. Belliveau's words, exercises, and personal story resonate deeply, offering a parallel journey for each soul. The manuscript acts as a healing balm, penetrating every fiber of the reader's being, promising magical healing of the cellular system.
Belliveau's expertise as a coach, mentor, and intuitive shines through in her approach to guide empaths on their spiritual awakening and transformational journey. Her commitment to helping individuals open hidden blockages and solve life mysteries is evident in her compassionate and empathetic professional practice. As a Canadian-born empath, Yvonne's work reflects her devotion to empowering others with unconditional love and light.
Author Yvonne Belliveau invites the subscribers of The New York Times Book Review in the upcoming December 3, 2023 to believe in oneself and to recognize the strength, capability, and the profound answers within with “Empath: Awakening of the Soul.” For more information about Yvonne Belliveau and "Empath: Awakening of the Soul," please visit www.yvonnebelliveau.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook