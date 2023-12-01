Weekly Traffic Update: December 1, 2023

All-way stops to be installed on 11th St. at Missouri St., Maine St., and Illinois St.

Over the next two weeks, crews from the University of Kansas will install all-way stop signs along 11th St. at the intersections of Missouri St., Maine St., and Illinois St. for work associated with the KU Stadium project.

McDonald Dr. southbound lane traffic impacts

Beginning Wednesday, December 6, contractors will close the southbound lane of McDonald Dr. near Princeton Blvd. to complete a work project in that area. This lane drop will remain in place from 9 am to 4 pm and be removed at the end of the day.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, December 8, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org