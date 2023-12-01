Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,175 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: December 1, 2023

Weekly Traffic Update: December 1, 2023

All-way stops to be installed on 11th St. at Missouri St., Maine St., and Illinois St.

Over the next two weeks, crews from the University of Kansas will install all-way stop signs along 11th St. at the intersections of Missouri St., Maine St., and Illinois St. for work associated with the KU Stadium project.

 

McDonald Dr. southbound lane traffic impacts

Beginning Wednesday, December 6, contractors will close the southbound lane of McDonald Dr. near Princeton Blvd. to complete a work project in that area. This lane drop will remain in place from 9 am to 4 pm and be removed at the end of the day.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, December 8, pending weather or other delays.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: December 1, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more