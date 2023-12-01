The New York Times Book Review Showcases a Riveting Tale of Vietnam, Reflection, and Redemption
R. Lee Mahee’s unforgettable journey from Pleiku to Hanoi entitled “In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY” flaunts on the December 3, 2023 issue.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a deeply moving journey as "In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY" by R. Lee Mahee graces the pages of The New York Times Book Review on December 3, 2023. This powerful memoir chronicles the remarkable odyssey of a U.S. Army veteran who, four decades after the Vietnam War, found himself teaching in the very heart of Hanoi.
R. Lee Mahee, a former senior manager at two Fortune 500 companies and a Bronze Star medal recipient for his meritorious service in Pleiku, Vietnam, shares a unique chapter of his life. As a full-time faculty member at a historically black university, he accepted an offer to teach an MBA course in Hanoi. Stepping onto Vietnamese soil, he grappled with memories of his time with the 20th Combat Engineers and the final days in Pleiku, supporting an Army of the Republic of Vietnam unit.
More than recounting experiences, “In The Name of LIBERTY” is a poignant reflection on meeting the sons and daughters of former adversaries in Hanoi. Mahee delves into the complexities of being a black man in Vietnam, juxtaposed with the ongoing struggle for civil rights at home.
Readers will be captivated by Mahee's unique perspective, blending personal reflections with historical insights. His narrative weaves through the tapestry of war, race, and personal growth, offering a profound exploration of liberty and democracy.
Don’t miss the chance to immerse in this gripping autobiography. R. Lee Mahee invites The New York Times Book Review subscribers on December 3, 2023 to join in a journey that transcends time and borders, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who venture within the pages of "In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY."
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding LLC
email us here