Governor Mills Mourns Passing of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

December 1, 2023

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor:

"Sandra Day O'Connor rose from humble roots in Texas to become one of the most consequential and influential Supreme Court Justices in American history. Unable to find employment as a lawyer after graduating from Stanford because of prejudice against women, O'Connor €”the daughter of a Texas rancher €”blazed her own trail, becoming a respected attorney, judge, the first woman to serve as a majority leader in a state legislature, and the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. America is a better place because of her perseverance and public service. " 

