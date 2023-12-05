Launch of Emerging Tech Enterprises —Navigating Governance, Risk and Compliance

Navigating Governance, Risk and Compliance for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology About Page from Emerging Tech Enterprises website www.EmergingTechEnterprises.com Services Page from Emerging Tech Enterprises website www.EmergingTechEnterprises.com

Advisors to Senior Management and Boards of Directors on the Governance, Risk and Compliance of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology

If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” — Peter F. Drucker

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Tech Enterprises launches to help organizations manage risks in adopting emerging technologies. We advise senior management and boards of directors on how to successfully scale their business by leveraging artificial intelligence, digital transformation and risk for profit.

Emerging Tech Enterprises (ETE) is at the cross-section of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Emerging Technology. With the rise of democratized generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, quantum computing, predictive and prescriptive analytics, ETE devises robust strategies for implementing good Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) practices.

A KPMG survey found that 69% of North American organizations have not identified how they would apply AI and 47% don’t have internal expertise to validate and verify the accuracy of their AI algorithms. Gartner predicts that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI models or deployed generative AI-enabled applications in production environments, an increase from fewer than 5% today.

“As we witness the unprecedented growth in artificial intelligence technologies and reap the benefits, it's crucial to consider the potential risks and challenges associated with their widespread adoption,” says Frank Massey, CEO of Emerging Tech Enterprises. “There is a pressing need for good governance and enterprise risk management frameworks to meet regulatory compliance.”

The corporate race to adopt emerging technologies is now on. There will be winners and there will be losers. Those who figure out how to adopt them responsibly and use them effectively will be the ones left standing. Some of the largest risks for most organizations in financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, mining and energy are overcoming the dependency on legacy systems, establishing supporting business practices and mitigating cybersecurity threats. ETE offers a range of consulting and advisory services, including training, recruiting and business strategy development.

With over two decades of global experience, Frank Massey has a solid record of leading organizations to expand their footprint at an acceptable level of risk. Frank has built risk management and compliance departments from the ground up while working with financial regulators, rating agencies and external auditors. Frank has written articles for the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) Magazine. Frank has spoken at the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Ontario Association, the Global Risk Institute in Financial Services and the Rotman School of Management.