“The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies” Graces the Pages of The New York Times Book Review
Author Ashley Bell’s tale of courage and cuteness captivates young hearts and families in the December 3, 2023 Issue.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world teeming with literary wonders, one enchanting tale is set to leap off the pages and into the hearts of readers young and old. The December 3, 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review will share Ashley Bell’s “The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies.”
“The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies” unfolds in a Village faced with an agricultural crisis, prompting an unlikely alliance with furry, ninja-clad heroes. Ashley Bell, a mother of two, draws inspiration from her children, crafting a narrative that seamlessly weaves together courage, creativity, and the sheer joy of storytelling.
Amazon reviewers have already showered the book with praise, describing it as “absolutely cute & creative” and a “great read for younger kids mastering the skill of reading.” Heather Waddell, an Amazon customer, raves about the book’s irresistible charm, urging readers to experience the magic firsthand.
MIA, another Amazon customer and colleague of the author, applauds Ashley Bell's dedication, stating, "She puts her all into everything she does. Great buy. Go Ashley!"
“The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies” isn't just a book; it's an immersive experience for children, keeping them entertained and in suspense, as attested by Kei, another satisfied Amazon customer.
Don't miss the chance to delve into this delightful adventure! Ashley Bell invites The New York Times Book Review subscribers to discover the magic within “The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies” on December 3, 2023 – a story that proves courage and cuteness can coexist in the most unexpected places.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook