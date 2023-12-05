MillPont Launches Pioneering Clearinghouse for Environmental Attributes in Agri-Commodity Supply Chains
Atlas by MillPont: Revolutionizing Environmental Attribute Transactions in Agriculture & Food with a Focus on Transparency and Efficiency
Launching Atlas is a testament to the market’s desire to utilize common, interconnected market infrastructure to improve the credibility of these intangible environmental assets.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillPont, a leading innovator in claims clearing and market services, today launched Atlas, its state-of-the-art platform transforming environmental attribute transactions in the agri-commodity sector. Atlas addresses a crucial need in the market by verifying the uniqueness of environmental claims from the farm gate through the value chain while maintaining data privacy for the producer. This marks a major stride in the agriculture and food industry’s ability to achieve climate goals with integrity and confidence. This significant development comes as global food and agricultural companies increasingly turn to market-based mechanisms, such as carbon insetting, to manage and reduce their supply shed Scope 3 emissions.
Atlas is designed for transparency, credibility, and efficiency built with key engagement from market stakeholders throughout the product development lifecycle. Atlas facilitates understanding and management of environmental impact and associated claims across the supply chain that appropriately recognizes and rewards producers for sustainable impact, while maintaining data privacy at the farm level.
"Our focus is steadfast on building confidence and scalability in environmental attribute transactions, to drive value to producers for their dedication to sustainable practices,” said MillPont Chief Product Officer Dominic Sutton-Vermeulen. “Launching Atlas is a testament to the market’s desire to utilize common, interconnected market infrastructure to improve the credibility of these intangible assets.”
Founded by a team experienced in designing, developing, and operating commercial trading and environmental market programs at the world’s largest commodity exchanges and agri-food companies, MillPont fosters the development of liquid, fungible, and trustworthy markets.
MillPont earlier this year announced its collaboration with Arva Intelligence a leading AI technology focused on helping farmers and ranchers generate and monetize environmental assets through regenerative agriculture practices. Millpont is also implementing Atlas in a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Climate Smart Commodities project with Praedictus Climate Solutions and Victus.
With the launch of Atlas, MillPont is set to work with early access users to integrate grassland and crop acres into the platform, conduct data-driven analysis to verify uniqueness of environmental claims, and create fully traceable environmental attributes throughout the agri-commodity supply chain. This process maintains strict data privacy at the producer level and underscores MillPont’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information while promoting environmental stewardship.
MillPont invites all stakeholders, including agricultural-carbon project developers, Measurement Monitoring Reporting and Verification providers, end-use buyers, and USDA Climate Smart Commodity grant recipients, to join this journey, leveraging Atlas as an industry tool to create a positive impact on a global scale.
For more information about MillPont, our live solution Atlas, and how to be a part of this transformative journey, please visit MillPont or contact Jessica Langley at jessica.langley@millpont.com.
About MillPont
MillPont is a claims clearinghouse and market services platform for transparent and efficient environmental attribute transactions in diverse agri-commodity supply chains, fostering confidence and enabling scale, to reward producers for sustainable practices. We work with all stakeholders to facilitate market mechanisms, like insetting, through inclusivity and interconnectedness, while maintaining data privacy at the farm/ranch level
