Reservist named one of 10 Outstanding Young Americans

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

A Reserve Citizen Airman currently assigned to the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit is one of Junior Chamber International’s 10 Outstanding Young Americans for 2003.

Maj. Julian Gluck received the award during a recent ceremony in Minneapolis.

Since 1934, Junior Chamber International has recognized and celebrated young individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have excelled in various fields while creating positive change in their communities. Previous honorees include Howard Hughes, John F. Kennedy, Elvis Presley, Bill Clinton, Peyton Manning and John Cena.

Gluck, who recently made the transition from active duty to the Air Force Reserve, was the only service member among this year’s 10 honorees. 

An Air Force Academy graduate, Gluck deployed to the Middle East as a bomber pilot early in his military career. He engaged in critical combat missions against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, as well as the Taliban in Afghanistan. After another deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, flight command in Louisiana, and an aide-de-camp assignment in South Kora, Gluck last served on active duty in the Operations Directorate at Air Combat Command headquarters, simultaneously holding roles as the director of staff for a division and chief of mission sustainment.

Outside of the Air Force, the major has led programs locally and nationally with the Civil Air Patrol and the Knights of Columbus, and he actively serves on the boards of the Daedalian Foundation, the Spaatz Association and the Air Force Company Grade Officers’ Council as chairman emeritus. He has also held positions and fellowships at various think tanks spanning academia and policy, including the Shawn Brimley Next Generation National Security Leaders Fellowship at the Center for a New American Security, the SAFE Energy Security Fellows Program, the Project on International Peace and Security Military Fellowship at William & Mary, the Republic of Korea-United States Next Generation Leaders Initiative at the Pacific Forum, and the Nuclear Scholars Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Gluck is currently attending Harvard Business School in the MBA program.

During his acceptance speech for the Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award, Gluck highlighted the history and sacrifice of Capt. Colin Kelly, an aviation hero of World War II who posthumously received the TOYA Award in 1941.

