The Reading Glass Books Shares a Literary Extravaganza in The New York Times Book Review
Beyond the bookshelf: The Reading Glass Books shares 31 book spectacles.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookstore with a heart from New Jersey, The Reading Glass Books, proudly presents a collection of 31 book titles in the highly anticipated December 3, 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review, offering a panoramic view of diverse genres and storytelling styles beyond their local bookshelf.
The shared page in The New York Times Book Review will feature visually striking mock-ups of the 31 promoted books, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the rich tapestry of narratives awaiting eager readers. Each book will be accompanied by thoughtfully crafted blurbs, inviting audiences to embark on literary journeys that promise to captivate the imagination.
The collective feature includes: Trek for the Cross Trilogy by Harold W. Weist; Boys of Babylon and Coffee with Ghosts by Craig Draheim; Tiberius Bound and Rome and America: The Great Republics: What the Fall of the Roman Republic Portends for the United States by Walter Signorelli; Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs by Andrea Oliva Florendo; ¿Eres tú?: A History of Lonquimay by Frank Tainter; Protecting Her Peace by Brooke Heberling; The Guide to Eternal Life by Steve Metzner; Divine Ambrosia: How to Live in Miracles: Great Alchemist's Secret Golden Alchemical Mantra by Yzabel Gance Ph.Ds, OMD.; Coming 2 America: This is a Story about a Fifteen-Year-Old African Girl by Dr. John Akinyemi; A Senior Smart House: The Home That Cares for You by Teri Lyn Vander Heiden; The Spare: Part 2 by Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter; The Last Scroll Rise of the Seven: A Novel by James Fricton; Making Love with Love: How to Better Understand Us by Leonardo Andre, MD; Can't See Around Corners by Jonie Townsend; Oburoni and Other Stories by Andrew Rees; Faith in Action by Lois Lund; The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi by LaDene M. Hayes; THE SAGA OF A BENT NAIL by Bob LeLand; The Second Revolution by Derrick St. Thomas; Poetry of a Life by Sharon Romero; Lexie's Gift by John R. Stoeffler; Skittish to Love: Corsco Family Series Book 4 by Laine Faro; East of Midnight: The Chalmers Trilogy by Karen Humeniuk; Faith Transformation: What to Say When Motivating the Unsaved to Overcome Unbelief without a Doubt in 5 Practical Steps by Mark C. Overton; Tangled Hearts by Ruth Altamura-Roll; Curios Maxx by Joyce B. Whaley; Wake Up America Wake Up by Dr. Jan Cooper.
This underscores The Reading Glass Books' unwavering dedication to fostering a vibrant literary community, supporting both emerging and established authors. As the pages of The New York Times Book Review come alive with the vibrant array of 31 books, The Reading Glass Books cements its commitment to showcasing the best of contemporary literature. Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of storytelling excellence.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey
since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube