Writers’ Branding Graces a Page of The New York Times Book Review
Sharing literary brilliance: Writers’ Branding showcases 20 captivating books.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based literary advocate Writers’ Branding is set to feature a must-read array of 20 insightful books in the upcoming December 3, 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review. With an innovative approach to author promotion, Writers’ Branding has curated a selection of titles that span genres, promising a literary feast for all tastes.
The shared page in The New York Times Book Review will showcase visually stunning book mock-ups, accompanied by intriguing blurbs that entice readers to delve into each unique narrative. This collaboration underscores Writers' Branding's commitment to elevating emerging voices and established authors alike, providing a platform where stories can flourish and captivate a global audience.
Catch on the December 3, 2023 issue the following: Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage and Is Your Life Out of Order? by D.L. and Shelly Crager; They're Here!!: Aliens Among Us and Ted (A Green Iguana) by Kenneth A. Kidd; Sorgho Squad: Chapter #1: From the Ruins Comes Jowar! by Nate Blum; Empath: Awakening of the Soul: Transformational Journey into Enlightenment by Yvonne Belliveau; In The Name of LIBERTY AND DEMOCRACY: Personal Reflections on Civil Rights and the War in Vietnam by R. Lee Mahee; Growth by A.A. Winston; Come Hell or High Water Life Lessons from Hurricane Katrina: Facing Life's Greatest Challenges, No Matter What by Marvin LeBlanc, LUTCF, CNP; The New Collection of Short Stories by Andrew G. Riddell; Poetic Parables: Listen with your Heart by Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory; Jazz Jazz's Venture Into Vegan World by Chef Dulcia Alexander; Dedicated Transportation Management by Christopher Ackiss; The Carrotastic Ninja Bunnies by Ashley Bell; Immaculate Emotions by Alta Newlun; GOD in a backpack: You by Lucia E. Herger-Sutter; All Votes Matter! by Jerry Spriggs; This to Me by Dr. A. H. Yurvati; Dogs, Owners of the City by Laura Lavayén; The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea by Chaplain Cecil Fayard.
With the anticipation for the December issue, Writers' Branding stands at the forefront of literary marketing, shaping the future of publishing by bringing exceptional stories to the forefront. Don't miss this extraordinary showcase of literary talent that promises to leave an indelible mark on the literary landscape.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
