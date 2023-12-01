Full results for Referendum Election posted online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The official tabulation of the votes cast for the Nov. 7, 2023 Referendum Election has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.
The tabulation is available here, and was communicated to Gov. Janet Mills yesterday, Monday, Nov. 27. Gov. Mills has 10 days from yesterday to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.
There were 410,040 total ballots cast in the Referendum Election. The overall turnout was 37.2% of the citizen voting age population of 1,100,974, the 2021 1-year estimate of Maine’s citizen voting age population from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The final tallies were as follows:
|
Question 1
|
Question 2
|
Question 3
|
Question 4
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
260670
|
137478
|
11892
|
348781
|
55226
|
6033
|
122961
|
283401
|
3678
|
341574
|
63208
|
5258
|
Question 5
|
Question 6
|
Question 7
|
Question 8
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
YES
|
NO
|
BLANK
|
227602
|
166876
|
15562
|
289818
|
107466
|
12756
|
122646
|
269699
|
17695
|
184063
|
211120
|
14857
The 2023 Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election, which includes the ballot questions and underlying legislation, is posted here.
