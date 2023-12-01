FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The official tabulation of the votes cast for the Nov. 7, 2023 Referendum Election has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.

The tabulation is available here, and was communicated to Gov. Janet Mills yesterday, Monday, Nov. 27. Gov. Mills has 10 days from yesterday to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.

There were 410,040 total ballots cast in the Referendum Election. The overall turnout was 37.2% of the citizen voting age population of 1,100,974, the 2021 1-year estimate of Maine’s citizen voting age population from the U.S. Census Bureau.
  
The final tallies were as follows:

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

260670

137478

11892

348781

55226

6033

122961

283401

3678

341574

63208

5258

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

YES

NO

BLANK

227602

166876

15562

289818

107466

12756

122646

269699

17695

184063

211120

14857

The 2023 Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election, which includes the ballot questions and underlying legislation, is posted here.

###