PROUD BLACK GIRL DAD CREATES A MOVEMENT OF LIKE-MINDED FATHERS IN ADVANCE OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Girl Dad Manual Launch Coincides w/ Gifting Season & Features Collaborations with Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses & Accessories
My book aims to demystify the secrets of haircare, transforming what might seem like a daunting task into an enjoyable and bonding experience for both dads and their daughters.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of Black History Month, Proud Black Girl Dad™ founder Askia Fountain is creating a movement of like-minded fathers. Today marks the release of his book, The Girl Dad Manual, a step-by-step instructional guide designed to educate fathers to properly care for their daughters’ hair, as an exciting part of the fast-growing empowerment-led brand.
— Askia Fountain
Fountain, a visionary entrepreneur and music executive, created the book and the PBGD brand as a proud father of two girls to celebrate his daughters and support their every success. By definition, a Proud Black father takes immense pride, joy, and honor in raising a daughter(s). He celebrates the unique challenges and profound rewards of parenting girls and is deeply committed to empowering them to become strong, confident, and independent women.
As a tribute to the power of hair bonding, this heartfelt and comprehensive guide to navigating the intricate world of fatherhood written by Fountain with a foreword by Karega Bailey, an angel parent, award-winning educator and recording artist. This unique manual serves as a tailor-made companion for fathers eager to embrace the art of hairstyling for their daughters with love, care, and finesse.
Fountain reflects, “My book aims to demystify the secrets of haircare, transforming what might seem like a daunting task into an enjoyable and bonding experience for both dads and their daughters.”
More than an easy-to-follow guide to hairstyles with beautiful visuals, "The Girl Dad Manual" takes a deep dive into understanding various hair types and textures utilizing Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses and accessories, setting a new standard in the multicultural beauty industry with its six-product hair and styling line. The book also features Black-owned beauty brands FroBabies and Gabby Bows. Askia Fountain ensures that every dad is equipped with the knowledge to address their daughter's unique hair needs, fostering a delightful adventure of haircare.
Within its pages, fathers will discover step-by-step hairstyling tutorials, ranging from classic ponytails to intricate styles. The manual empowers dads with the confidence to handle every hair challenge, providing clear instructions, product recommendations, and reviews to ensure they are well-prepared for the journey ahead.
Beyond the practicalities of braids and buns, "The Girl Dad Manual" is a celebration of the profound bond shared between a father and his daughter. It captures the essence of precious moments—storytimes during braiding, shared laughter over a mismanaged bun, and the mutual learning that strengthens their connection.
This book is not merely about mastering hairstyles; it's about weaving memories, building trust, and reinforcing the beautiful bond that is uniquely shared between a dad and his daughter. "The Girl Dad Manual" is an invitation to embrace the joy of being a hands-on girl dad, one strand at a time.
Fathers, grab your combs and brushes, and daughters, get ready for a world of stylish adventures. With "The Girl Dad Manual" in hand, you're not just styling hair; you're creating a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Discover the art of being a girl dad—one hairstyle, one memory, and one beautiful bond at a time.
