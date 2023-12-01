Jonathan Bailey Partners with Echo New York for World Aids Day
To me, joy is both primary colours and cycling alongside an open vista…”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echo New York proudly unveils the launch of Jonathan Bailey's scarf on December 1st, 2023, coinciding with the significance of World AIDS Day. With a repertoire of standout performances in celebrated TV series and theater productions, notably in the widely acclaimed Netflix period drama "Bridgerton" crafted by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Jonathan Bailey's artistic prowess consistently enthralls global audiences.
— Jonathan Bailey
Renowned British actor Jonathan Bailey has channeled his creative ingenuity to design a commemorative scarf for the Echo 100 Project, with accompanying images that magnificently showcase its intricate craftsmanship. This endeavor serves as a testament to Bailey's commitment to supporting the Terrence Higgins Trust, a distinguished UK-based charity focused on HIV and sexual health. Aligning seamlessly with the Trust's mission to offer indispensable support, information, and advisory services to individuals impacted by HIV or facing challenges related to sexual health, Bailey's initiative holds profound significance.
We invite you to join us in making a meaningful global impact by embracing the fusion of art, fashion, and philanthropy. Discover more about Jonathan Bailey's exclusive scarf and its significance by visiting: https://echo100.echonewyork.com/products/jonathan-bailey.
About Echo New York
Founded by Edgar and Theresa Hyman on their wedding day in New York on September 27, 1923, Echo began its journey with a single scarf. Over the years, the brand has flourished, expanding its product range from scarves to include hats, gloves, beach and resort wear, and lifestyle products like decorative fabrics, bed linen, and loungewear.
Today, Echo products are available globally at over 1,000 distribution points and through their flagship digital store, echonewyork.com.
Echo's commitment to excellence extends beyond its own brand, as their licensing and private label divisions continue to create accessories for esteemed brands such as Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdale’s, the Museum of Modern Art, Brooks Brothers, and Coach, among others.
Remaining true to its roots, Echo remains a family-run, privately held company based in the heart of New York City. Currently managed by the fourth generation of leadership, Echo holds steadfast to its mission of celebrating craftsmanship, the vibrant spirit of its hometown, and the enduring allure of authentic style.
