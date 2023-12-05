EcoZen Pure Bliss Products Partners with Haus of Hush Meditation and Wellness Center to Promote Peace and Tranquility
Experience harmony for your mind, body, and soul with HUSH. Rest easy with EcoZen Pure Bliss products.
"Unifying the Power of Nature and Meditation: EcoZen's Pure Bliss and Haus of Hush Collaborate to Foster Peace and Tranquility"
Superior products, crafted for purity, represent just one facet of self-care. The other is the peaceful ambiance that HUSH fosters for the nourishment of the mind, body, and soul.”GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES , December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoZen Pure Bliss, a leading provider of high-quality aromatherapy products, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Haus of Hush, a meditation and wellness center in Greenwich, Connecticut. This collaboration aims to promote peace, inner thoughts, and calmness through the use of aromatherapy.
Elizabeth Menegon, the founder of SugarSkinn and owner of EcoZen Pure Bliss, believes that the partnership with Haus of Hush is a perfect match. "Our product line was created for people to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and reconnect with peace and tranquillity," says Menegon. "With Haus of Hush's focus on mindfulness and centeredness, our products align perfectly with their mission."
Haus of Hush, located in the Mansion at The Mill in Greenwich, Connecticut, was created based on the three pillars of harmony, mind, body, and soul. In a fast-paced world, it can be difficult to balance these pillars. Haus of Hush is designed with a holistic approach to providing a combination of services to do just that, all in one place. By keeping most of the services to 20 minutes, clients can choose a service to support each pillar and bring back harmony in just one visit.
Speaking about the collaboration with EcoZen, Christa Martino, Co-founder of Haus of Hush said, "When I met with Elizabeth, founder of EcoZen and creator of the clean, organic products they offer, I felt an immediate synergy. Our businesses are both focused on helping people to feel their best by offering exceptional products and services that calm the nervous system and restore vitality. The fact that both companies are female-founded and operated is an added layer of alignment. We're excited to offer EcoZen products at Haus of Hush."
About EcoZen Pure Bliss:
EcoZen Pure Bliss is a leading provider of high-quality aromatherapy products, dedicated to promoting peace, tranquility, and well-being. With a focus on superior ingredients and minimalist packaging, EcoZen Pure Bliss aims to help individuals disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and reconnect with inner peace and calmness.
