December 01, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Holiday Shopping Guide to Avoid Scams

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Releases Holiday Shopping Guide to Avoid Scams

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today released a holiday shopping guide video to advise Virginians on how to protect themselves and their personal information when shopping for friends and family this holiday season.

“During the holiday season, Virginians are more likely to be donating to charities and shopping online for gifts. Scammers and bad actors know this, and try to take advantage of the stress and influx of shopping that comes this time of year,” said Attorney General Miyares.

﻿WATCH: Attorney General Miyares’ Holiday Shopping Guide Video

Attorney General Miyares' guide to shopping safe this holiday season:

Always pay with a safe, secure method. Avoid websites that require you to wire money, use gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

When shopping online, make sure it’s with a reputable website. Secure websites will begin with “https”.

Trust your gut. If a seller seems off, google it with the words “scam” or “complaint” to see if others have had negative experiences.

Only shop at websites or give to charities with names that you know and trust.

Be cautious of unsolicited requests, like phone calls, emails or text messages from unknown origins requesting donations.

Check if the charity and its fundraiser are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - (804) 786-1343 or http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/food-charitable-solicitation.shtml.

Remember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation.

And never share personal or financial information to unknown contacts.

Virginians who are worried that they’ve been scammed can file complaints with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section.

Stay safe, and Happy Holidays!

###