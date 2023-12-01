Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,546 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Hawai`i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Justice O’Connor was a trailblazer, whose courage and leadership paved the way for so many women. She was an extraordinary jurist who served with unwavering respect for the rule of law and a fierce advocate for judicial independence. She was also a tireless champion for civics education and established iCivics, a web-based tool to teach civics and encourage our youth to actively participate in our democracy, which served as an inspiration for our own initiative in Hawai’i – the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education. On behalf of the Hawai’i Judiciary, we send our deepest sympathy and fond aloha to her family.”

— Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald
    Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Statement of Hawai`i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more