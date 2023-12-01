Governor Ivey Receives Report from Her Commission on Teaching and Learning

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday received the report from the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The governor spoke briefly about the report during the Alabama Association of School Boards Convention in Birmingham.

“During my Inaugural Address, I made an unyielding commitment of improving education as my number one priority,” said Governor Ivey. “Today, I stand before you proud of the strides we have taken in fulfilling that promise. We have embarked on an incredible journey towards transformation – with education at its core.”

During her remarks, the governor also noted that through eight rigorous hearings, the Commission meticulously crafted recommendations across four pivotal domains: Promoting quality teaching and learning; offering support for high-poverty and low-performing schools; strengthening data collection and accountability; as well as fortifying educator recruitment, retention and development within the state’s public K-12 schools.

“These recommendations won’t just serve as mere guidelines; they are a blueprint – a roadmap to our goal of positioning Alabama among the top 30 states on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, which is known as the nation’s report card,” said Governor Ivey. “They are vital guidelines as we navigate toward a brighter future for our children – one where opportunities flourish and aspirations are nurtured.”

The Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning, established by Executive Order No. 730, is comprised of a diverse groups of subject matter experts. The governor charged the group with examining ways to enhance the quality of elementary and secondary education in Alabama and to produce a report of their recommendations by December 1, 2023.

Members of the commission include the following:

Business Education Alliance President and former State Superintendent of Education Dr. Joe Morton (Chair)

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey

Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-SD29)

Representative Alan Baker (R-HD66)

Representative Barbara Drummond (D-HD103)

Montgomery City Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown

Wetumpka High School Principal Kyle Futral

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow

Booker T. Washington K-8 Teacher Reggie White

Alabama Parent Teacher Association President Donna McCurry

Alabaster City Schools Schoolboard Member Derek Henderson

Retired Mississippi State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright

Co-founder and CEO of Whiteboard Advisors Ben Wallerstein

During the event, Governor Ivey also presented Dr. Morton with a commendation for his leadership of the group.

The report can be found here.

Photos from the event can be found here for publishing and broadcasting purposes: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720313067086

