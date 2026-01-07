Governor Ivey to Deliver State of the State Address on January 13

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced she will deliver her ninth state of the state address to the Alabama Legislature and her fellow Alabamians on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Ivey will deliver her address to a Joint Session in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.

Ahead of her 10th Regular Session as governor, Governor Ivey issued the following comment:

“We are coming into this legislative session with some serious momentum. Just last month, we announced Lilly Medicine would be investing some $6 billion dollars to build a new manufacturing facility in our state, and this is only one of our most recent wins that will further strengthen Alabama’s future. I am proud to work with our legislators this session to get good work done for the people of Alabama. We will continue building on our success in education, bolstering public safety, conservatively budgeting and preparing for Alabama’s strong future. I look forward to delivering my state of the state address Tuesday, January 13 at 6:00 p.m. It is going to be a productive and exciting 12 months ahead!” – Governor Kay Ivey

Set to commence at 6:00 p.m., the state of the state address will be broadcasted live across various platforms. Additional details regarding the address, including specifics on how to view and watch live, will be made available in the coming days.

This will be the final state of the state address of Governor Ivey’s historic tenure.

Governor Ivey’s official state of the state graphic is attached for your publishing and broadcasting purposes.

###