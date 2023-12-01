LAVISHiBROWS Permanent Cosmetics and Aesthetics Studio of Winter Garden Awarded Orlando's Best Permanent Makeup 2023
WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAVISHiBROWS, a prominent beauty and wellness destination of Winter Garden, is the recipient of the prestigious Orlando's Best Award for Permanent Makeup 2023.
Having served Winter Garden and surrounding communities for an impressive seven years, LAVISHiBROWS has solidified its position as the premier provider of microblading, permanent makeup, plasma fibroblast, microneedling, advanced custom facials, VI Peel, PRX Derm Perfexion, and an array of other exceptional aesthetics treatments. Founder Amanda Huss, celebrated for her exceptional skills and deep-rooted passion for beauty, has cultivated a loyal client base that extends beyond mere customers, considering them more akin to friends and neighbors. Every visit to LAVISHiBROWS is met with Amanda's warmth, kindness, and commitment to beauty that emanates from her 5-star rated service and glowing personal reviews across Google and Vagaro platforms. She has earned many awards, including 3 consecutive years of Best of Winter Garden, 2 consecutive years from LUXlife Magazine for Best of Central Florida, 2023 Best of Florida, and now 2023 Orlando's Best.
Amanda Huss' remarkable credentials over +20yrs contribute to her impressive reputation in the industry. As a certified microblading and PhiBrows artist, licensed tattoo artist, and certified permanent cosmetic professional, Amanda has continuously demonstrated her commitment to excellence. Master and Instructor at the American Institute of Intradermal Aesthetics establish her authority in the field. Amanda is also certified in plasma fibroblast, scalp micropigmentation, and areola restoration & pigmentation. As a master medical aesthetician and advanced microneedling specialist, she consistently stays ahead of the latest industry advancements. Amanda is a member of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, and proudly serves as an advisory board member for the Aesthetician Program at Orange Technical College - West Campus. Furthermore, she is a proud member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, and a proud new member of the West Orange Junior Service League for their commitment to local charities.
Situated within the charming historic downtown of Winter Garden, LAVISHiBROWS, a proud Patron Member of the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation, finds its home in the original 1920s residence of Dr. Lawson, the first doctor of the area who was known for his dedication in making house calls far and wide to care for the community. The house, abundant in character and allure, effortlessly marries old-world charm with LAVISHiBROWS' glamorous aesthetic. As clients step into the lobby, they are greeted by the enchanting ambiance of the original fireplace, relaxing music, and Amanda's warm welcome to discuss your treatment.
LAVISHiBROWS remains committed to providing exceptional services, rooted in quality and personalized care. Residents of Winter Garden, and surrounding communities of Orlando, are invited to experience the award-winning treatments offered from the historic home of LAVISHiBROWS. Enhance your natural beauty with permanent cosmetics, the revitalizing effects of plasma fibroblast, the rejuvenation from Exceed microneedling, and the indulgence of advanced custom facials.
Focus on your beauty and wellness, schedule an appointment with LAVISHiBROWS!
LAVISHiBROWS
160 S Main St
Winter Garden, FL
Phone: (407)617-2689
Website: www.lavishibrows.com
Amanda Huss
LAVISHiBROWS
+1 407-617-2689
amanda@lavishibrows.com
