Governor Healey, Secretary Santiago Issue Statement on Passing of Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey and Secretary of Veterans’ Services Jon Santiago today issued statements on the passing of Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, a Pittsfield native.

“I'm heartbroken to learn of the passing of Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, who lost his life while proudly serving his country. My thoughts are with his family, especially his two young sons, and the Berkshire County community as they mourn the loss of one of their best and brightest,” said Governor Healey. “Here in Massachusetts, we are deeply grateful for the bravery and selflessness of our servicemembers, and our hearts go out to his colleagues in the Air Force on this devastating loss.”

“The Galliher family is enduring every service family's nightmare, and we hold them in our hearts and prayers as they grieve,” said Secretary Jon Santiago, Executive Office of Veterans Services. “May his memory serve as a source of solace and strength to his family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. Our Massachusetts military community extends our deepest condolences to his family and will honor his legacy.”