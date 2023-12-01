Dec. 12 proclaimed Christine Sinclair Day

CANADA, December 1 - Dec. 12 will be proclaimed Christine Sinclair Day in B.C. to recognize the extraordinary career and outstanding achievements in sport of the Canadian women’s soccer legend.

“Dec. 12 is a day for our province to celebrate the extraordinary career of Christine Sinclair and her unparalleled contributions to soccer, both on and off the field,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Christine’s talent and character have brought the world’s attention to our province and country and remind us that big goals are attainable with passion, discipline, and sportsmanship. We are honoured to recognize Christine as a Canadian soccer icon and know her legacy will inspire young athletes, especially young girls and women, for decades to come.”

Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, will present the proclamation on Friday, Dec. 1 at the second-last soccer game of Sinclair’s international career in a match against Australia at the Starlight Stadium in Langford. The date of the proclamation represents Sinclair’s number 12 jersey and her birth date of June 12.

“Hosting the penultimate game of Christine’s international soccer career at the Starlight Stadium is a moment of immense joy for our community,” Parmar said. “This game is not just a soccer match, it’s a celebration of a legendary career that has inspired countless people and athletes. We are proud to be a part of her incredible story.”

Sinclair was born and raised in Burnaby and made her soccer debut for the Canadian national team at age 16. Her career has spanned two decades and includes multiple FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, three Olympic medals, including a bronze medal in 2012 and 2016, and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Sinclair holds the record for the most international goals scored by any player in women’s soccer history.

“Starting to play football as a four-year-old on the same fields that are now part of the Christine Sinclair Community Centre, I can only say that it has and will always be an incredible honour to be recognized by my hometown and province,” said Sinclair, captain, Canadian women's national soccer team. “The naming of 12/12 (Dec. 12) as Christine Sinclair Day is no different and I hope it serves as a day for people to be inspired to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.”

The celebrations will continue Dec. 6 at BC Place for Sinclair’s retirement party. Net proceeds from the event will go to the new Christine Sinclair Foundation dedicated to empowering Girls with Goals. The event includes a fireside chat with Sinclair and former teammate Stephanie Labbé, along with a performance by Juno-Award-winning musician Dallas Smith.

Quotes:

Jason Elligott, executive director, BC Soccer –

“BC Soccer thanks Christine for her immeasurable contribution to soccer in British Columbia, Canada, and the world. The Province proclaiming Dec. 12 as Christine Sinclair Day is a testament to her commitment, effort and passion for the game that has inspired our communities and fuelled the growth of soccer in B.C., Canada and globally.”

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North –

“On Dec. 12, we celebrate the incredible impact Christine has had on soccer and the sporting community locally and worldwide. Her talent, dedication and resilience make her a role model for athletes and young people everywhere. We are immensely proud that she is a part of our community and celebrate her legacy with this special day.”

Quick Facts:

On Friday, Dec. 5, 2023, BC Place will temporarily rename the stadium to Christine Sinclair Place in celebration of her final match representing the Canada Women’s National Soccer Team against Australia.

Sinclar has been named Canadian female soccer player of the year 14 times, nominated seven times for FIFA women’s world player of the year, and awarded FIFA’s 2022 best award alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, for her contribution to soccer.

Sinclair is also the first soccer player appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada, and the first to have her name engraved on Canada's Walk of Fame.

Learn More:

For more information about Christine Sinclair Day, visit the proclamation https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ChristineSinclairDay.pdf