Detailed safety study coming for electric kick scooters

CANADA, December 1 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been collecting and analyzing the results of the first two years of the pilot project. Interim data has been provided by participating communities and a public opinion survey was conducted by Angus Reid Group.

Interim findings to date:

British Columbians support the testing of electric kick scooters:

A majority of British Columbians surveyed see these devices as improving their transportation options. Electric kick scooters represent a convenient and relatively affordable mode of transportation, whether used for commuting, running errands or simply for pleasure.

Electric kick scooters have environmental benefits:

Data from participating communities indicate these devices promote active, clean transportation and reduce carbon footprint. For example:

Kelowna recorded more than 600,000 trips by electric kick scooters and other micromobility devices in approximately two years, 48% of which replaced vehicle trips.

Vernon reported more than 470,000 kilometres travelled by users of its shared electric kick scooter provider, with 50% of users using the devices to commute.

Participating communities have higher levels of support:

More than two-thirds of British Columbians surveyed are supportive of the project, especially in participating communities. Residents in participating communities also have greater awareness of the project. They said they were more likely to use these devices and were satisfied with available clean-transportation choices.

Electric kick scooters can help meet sustainable transportation goals:

Most participating communities have policies supporting clean transportation and see electric kick scooters as enhancing connections to public transit and addressing gaps in existing transportation networks. Local governments are also using their participation as a way to test e-bike/bike shared-service programs in their community. More data is needed to assess electric kick scooter safety and reductions in vehicle trips.

Injuries and conflicts with other road users are rare when operators follow the rules:

National data provided by a shared-service provider indicate that 99.9% of electric kick scooter trips end without incident. Of the 0.01% trips during which an incident occurs, only 1.5% are severe (needing more than 24-hour hospitalization). To date, there have been no fatalities in B.C.

Overall awareness of the project and electric kick scooter laws is low:

Less than one-third of British Columbians surveyed are aware of the pilot project and rules for electric kick scooters. Greater public education and awareness is needed to support compliance.