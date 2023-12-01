GigNet to Present at NobleCon19 Investor Conference
Sponsored by Noble Capital Markets, NobleCon19 will be held December 4th and 5th 2023 in Boca Raton, FloridaCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigNet to Present at NobleCon19 Investment Conference
Sponsored by Noble Capital Markets, NobleCon19 will be held December 4th and 5th 2023 in Boca Raton, Florida
Chicago, Illinois. December 1, 2023. GigNet, a U.S.-based digital Infrastructure company with operations in the Cancun Region of Mexico, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Angel Gonzalez will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth (19) Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday December 4, 2023. Through its fully-licensed operating companies in Mexico, GigNet operates an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Cancun to Tulum. GigNet provides high-speed broadband, managed services, and advanced W-Fi to an expanding portfolio of clients in the fastest growing region in Mexico.
Paul A. Moore, Chairman and CEO of GigNet, said, “We are honored to be invited to present at this prestigious conference. We have an exciting story to present to investors about our tremendous progress to date and our growth plans for the digital transformation of the Yucatan Peninsula. Along with GigNet’s significant investment in the most advanced fiber-optic network in Mexico, civil projects such as the new International Airport at Tulum and the Mayan Train and continued major foreign direct investment in the region for resorts, malls, office buildings, new residential communities, Southeast Mexico is one of the most dynamic markets in Latin America. All this incredible growth is occurring on our existing network footprint.”
A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.
ABOUT GIGNET
GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers expected in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.
About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.
For Product and Sales information - Mexico: www.GigNet.mx
Contact:
Luis De Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects.
+52 55 5100 5027
lpotestad@gignet.mx
For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com
www.GigNetTV.com
Contact: Diane Shearin
dshearin@gignetinc.com
+1.847.739.3110
Diane Shearin
GigNet Inc
+1 415-279-9402
dshearin@gignetinc.com