Shapiro Administration Announces End of Aliquippa’s Distressed Municipality Status Under Act 47 After Nearly 36 Years

The Beaver County city is the 27th PA municipality to recover from distressed status

Aliquippa, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of Aliquippa’s exit from distressed status under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Program, known as Act 47. Secretary Siger joined Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker and other officials in the Beaver County city this morning to commemorate the occasion.

“Today marks a bright, new chapter in Aliquippa’s story and I want to commend the municipal officials, local residents, businesses, and community leaders for making it a reality,” said Secretary Siger. “Their hard work and dedication has made this city a better place to live, work and visit. The Shapiro Administration is looking forward to being a true partner to Aliquippa’s growth in the years ahead.”

Secretary Siger signed a formal determination letter finding that termination of the city’s distressed status was appropriate under Section 255.1 of Act 47. The decision was made due to Aliquippa’s ability to effectively utilize the tools offered through the program to significantly improve its financial position and management infrastructure since entering Act 47.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone who worked to make this day a reality – so many people played a part in this, and it’s such a great day for Aliquippa,” said Mayor Walker. “The sky is the limit for us, and with the help of the Shapiro Administration, we’ll move forward and do the right thing. We can continue a true renaissance for the city of Aliquippa.”

Aliquippa was designated as distressed on December 22, 1987, under Act 47. The determination was made because the city encountered an eroding tax base affecting its ability to render basic public services. Continued erosion of the tax base was also going to result in future budget deficits unless corrective action was taken. Deborah Grass was appointed the Act 47 Coordinator for the city in 2014.

“The exit from Act 47 would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team working with the mayor, city council, and the city management team,” said Grass. “We worked together to develop and adopt strategies that strengthened the city’s financial position and stabilized its operation. The result is evident: financial progress, a recovering business environment, and strong neighborhoods. I want to commend and thank everyone who contributed to the city’s success and appreciate being a small part of its progress.”

Aliquippa has made significant strides to improve its management practices and fiscal situation. The borough has eliminated its structural operating deficit and has accumulated unrestricted reserve funds in the amount of $935,596. Aliquippa’s debt is also reasonable and manageable within its current budget. The only debt currently held is in the form of short-term leases for vehicles and public works equipment. Additionally, the city has no outstanding claims or judgments that would place it in jeopardy of financial default.

Aliquippa is the 27th municipality to recover from distressed status under Act 47. Prior to Aliquippa, Greenville, Mercer County, was the most recent community to recover, exiting Act 47 status on November 9, 2023. For a full list of the municipalities that have recovered from distressed status under the program, visit the Act 47 Financial Distress page of the DCED website.

