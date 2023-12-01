Akron Web Launches Innovative GoogleTM Ad Grant Program for Nonprofits, Redefining Local Digital Advertising
EINPresswire.com/ -- Akron Web, an Akron-based digital agency founded by Roy Wright, has recently unveiled its Google Ad Grant program designed exclusively for non-profit organizations in the Akron, Ohio area. This exceptional service promises to revolutionize the digital advertising landscape for local nonprofits, allowing them to secure and manage the $10,000 Google Ad Grant to expand their reach and impact on the community.
Akron Web's innovative Google Ad Grant management program steps in to help nonprofit companies get approved for and effectively utilize Google's advertising grant, empowering these organizations to make a noticeable difference in the community. With a 100% success rate in securing grant approvals, the company is eager to extend its expertise to other non-profit organizations throughout the Akron area.
The launch of Akron Web's Google Ad Grant program was marked by its recent successful collaboration with the Northside Marketplace, proving the efficacy and potential of this service for nonprofits. The company is now seeking to join hands with additional Akron non-profits, enabling them to increase their visibility and advance their missions in the local community.
Founder Roy Wright expressed his enthusiasm for Akron Web's mission in working with nonprofits, stating, "We want to work with as many Akron nonprofits as we can; the more we work with, the bigger impact we can have on the community." This commitment to driving positive change in Akron is a testament to the start-up's devotion to the community.
Interested nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit Akron Web's website at akronweb.io or reach out to Roy Wright directly via email at roy@akronweb.io to discover how Akron Web's Google Ad Grant program can amplify their digital advertising efforts and compound their impact on the Akron community.
Roy Wright
