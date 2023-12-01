Author of Spy Thrillers Says His New Sequel Reveals Truths About ‘Enemies Among Us’

Bestselling author Jeffrey Stephens doesn’t pull any punches in Enemies Among Us, his sequel to The Handler. Enemies Among Us author Jeffrey S. Stephens

The new novel from Jeffrey Stephens may stun readers as they ponder the possibility that “the good guys” might not be all that good after all.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The definition of an “iconoclast” is an individual who doesn’t buy everything they’re told and “willingly challenges cherished beliefs or institutions” — and Nicholas Reagan fits that description to a T. He’s the hero in Jeffrey Stephens’ new novel, Enemies Among Us, and Stephens emphasizes that his saga of corruption and intrigue is not far from the truth.

“Many may have thought the continuing threat from terrorists was over, but as we now see, it remains incredibly current and violent,” Stephens said, adding that few would believe that “corruption within our government, including the CIA, is something we are dealing with in real time.”

It may be no coincidence that Stephens seems to be just as much an iconoclast as his fictional hero, CIA operative Nicholas Reagan. Enemies Among Us is the sequel to The Handler, in which Reagan and his partner, Carol Gellos, are assigned to prevent an attack on U.S. soil plotted by a terrorist referred to as “The Handler.” While the good guys are easily identified in The Handler, it is a bit more difficult to tell the heroes from the villains in Enemies Among Us.

Still pursuing the terrorist handler in this sequel, Reagan begins assembling clues to the whereabouts of his prey when his superiors in the CIA inexplicably order him to stand down. Accustomed to flouting authority, Reagan ignores the directive while seeking to identify the source of this obstruction. As he probes, it becomes increasingly evident that the evil he faces is corruption from within.

His suspicions growing, Reagan expands his efforts beyond the dangerous hunt for a terrorist mastermind to an active investigation of both his own government and the rich and powerful who possess the real influence in Washington.

Stephens’ storytelling is known for its attention to detail, to the point where it feels more like reality than fiction. The target audience consists of those who favor the action-packed stories in the Jason Bourne and James Bond film and book franchises.

An Authors.com review said, “The Handler is a heart-pounding ride with great narratives and interesting people and places. It’s got it all — spies, assassins, guns and terrorist cells … If you liked Vince Flynn novels, you would love Stephens’ super-cool CIA operative Nick Reagan.” Enemies Among Us takes this all to the next level.

Jeffrey S. Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, residing in Greenwich, CT. In additional to The Handler and Enemies Among Us, he is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft first-place award-winning novel, Fool’s Errand.

For more information about the author, visit https://jeffreystephens.com/.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Enemies-Among-Us-Reagan-Thriller/dp/B0CD5YN968

Enemies Among Us

Publisher: Post Hill Press

Release Date: November 21, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8888452998‎

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold