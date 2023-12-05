Elevating Adventure Experiences: Fotaflo and Otterwaiver Forge a Seamless Integration
Fotaflo believes every experience is a story. Our Otterwaiver partnership integrates our passion for helping operators capture moments seamlessly with digital waiver data.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotaflo and Otter Technologies are joining forces to redefine adventure experiences, seamlessly blending cutting-edge photo-marketing with digital waivers.
— Meghan Forbes, Director at Fotaflo
Fotaflo and Otterwaiver unite to transform precision into an art in axe throwing and shooting ranges. This strategic partnership aims to seamlessly integrate photo memories with digital waivers, promising an immersive experience for every adventurer.
"At Fotaflo, we believe every experience is a story waiting to be told. Our partnership with Otterwaiver integrates our passion for helping operators capture unforgettable moments with a seamless delivery through digital waiver contact data. We're not just capturing memories, we’re facilitating lifelong relationships between our clients and their customers" - [Meghan Forbes, Director at Fotaflo]
Fotaflo recognizes the strategic advantage in partnering with Otterwaiver. This collaboration converges Otterwaiver's compliance expertise with Fotaflo's photo and video remarketing innovation, offering businesses a comprehensive solution that ensures legal adherence and emotional resonance.
"Our integration with Fotaflo is a commitment to elevating the adventure experience. Together, we empower businesses to seamlessly capture, share, and preserve the essence of every adventure. It's about creating enduring connections through shared experiences." - [Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies]
Fotaflo and Otterwaiver offer an effortless solution for adventure businesses. From activity waivers to thrilling photos, this collaboration ensures businesses can focus on delivering exceptional adventures, leaving the hassle of data management to integrated solutions.
Participants become storytellers and brand advocates. With Fotaflo and Otterwaiver, every adventure becomes a shareable moment. From personalized photo links to social media-worthy snapshots, participants amplify the adventure experience, extending its reach far beyond the immediate thrill.
Fotaflo and Otterwaiver's collaboration is a commitment to reshaping the adventure landscape. This alliance promises businesses in the axe throwing and shooting range industry a future where every throw, every shot, and every captured moment contributes to an immersive, shareable, and unforgettable adventure narrative.
Contact our support team for more on how Fotaflo and Otterwaiver can transform your adventure business.
Ben Nelson
Otter Technologies, Inc
+1 305-834-4250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube