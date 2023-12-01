Submit Release
AG Reyes Visits Lincoln Elementary to Support G.R.O.W. Mission

This week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes spoke at a Lincoln Elementary youth event in South Salt Lake City. It was aimed at supporting the Utah Attorney General Youth Committee’s presentations and teachings on police-leading activities.

Through the Lincoln Elementary G.R.O.W. mission, children learn to trust police officers and how they can help their communities.

In this event, ICAC officers taught kids a variety of topics, including internet safety, outreach to their local communities, and becoming supportive role models.

Children heard from an education specialist, spoke with ICAC officers about positive social behaviors, and played indoor games with Attorney General Reyes. An enjoyable photo opportunity concluded the event.

