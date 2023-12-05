On.GOD is On The Rise To Become A Leading Provider Of Faith-Inspired Apparel
Clothing Brand / FashionUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ON.GOD is aiming to quickly become a leading provider of faith-inspired apparel, and we are excited to announce the launch of its latest collection, “Faith's Journey”, designed to inspire and uplift individuals through stylish and meaningful fashion.
In a world largely consumed with severance amongst communities, On GOD is committed to merging fashion, faith, and inclusivity.
We set down with the founders of ON.GOD and had the opportunity to learn more about the expression itself, "Only Things God Can Do!" Which we found to be impactful and truly inspiring.
"At ON.GOD our mission is to create clothing that not only reflects personal style but also serves as a powerful
expression of one's internal and external beliefs: Courage, Hope, Faith, Testimony, Achievement, Joy, Love, and Peace.
Our Brand embodies our dedication of quality fabrics, community empowerment, and a faith reminder of how powerful one's Faith Journey with God's armor truly can transcend your quality of life."
Key pieces of On.GOD Clothing include:
1. Unisex ON.GOD Movement Joggers which are crafted with organic cotton for a lightweight feel and relaxed fit. Featuring high-quality, heavy fabric for superior durability and comfortability - perfect for any occasion. Set to launch at the Beginning of 2024.
2. Firm Foundation Socks which are crafted with a ribbed base, cotton blend, and are personalized with scripture that not only aid in lasting comfortability, but also a powerful message which allows you to walk in abundance of favor and positivity for all seasons of Life. These socks are available to purchase today at www.ongodcorp.com
3. Signature T-shirts and Cotten Blended High Fashion Sets to launch Summer 2024.
"Once you place this armor on your body, you are covered with peaceful reminders, and joy that you are amongst the chosen one's and you believe in a high quality of life! Plans to strengthen you and to excel in hope and future 29:11"
Join the Movement Today. Sign up for exclusive deals, and details at www.ongodcorp.com and walk in Greatness Today by purchasing Firm Foundation Socks Available Now!
Stay Inspired by connecting with our instagram : @on.god.corp and TikTok @ongodcorp
ON . GOD CORP
ON GOD Corporation
sales@ongodcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok