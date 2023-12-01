Crown Hill Theatre Announces Grand Opening Ceremony in the Heart of Brooklyn, New York
A State-of-the-Art 10,000 Sq. Ft. Venue Poised to Revitalize Communities Providing Arts, Culture and Education
The reopening of this theater will help fill a cultural void in Crown Heights, while also creating so much opportunity for the young people of our community.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Hill Theatre, the highly anticipated addition to Brooklyn's cultural landscape, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art venue on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The festivities will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm, symbolizing the opening of an innovative, 10,000 square foot space poised to be the epicenter of cultural revival, educational and job opportunities, and creative growth for the Crown Heights community and New York City.
— Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of Cultural Affairs for NYC
Crown Hill Theatre is a dream come true for the visionary founder Peter Tulloch, the entrepreneur best known for creating the popular Fort Greene Festival. Tulloch’s vision for Crown Hill Theatre is to be the venue of choice for dynamic events that motivate the community and promote cultural connections. Tulloch has also created a nonprofit organization called Crown Hill EMT (Entertainment, Media and Technology), which will provide young people aged 18 to 24 with quality accelerator programs in media and entertainment trade skills – i.e. sound engineering, film production, and Adobe Suite applications, to mention just a few. The goal of the nonprofit is to connect young people to careers in the fields of media, entertainment, and technology.
“I have had a lot of amazing experiences as a musician and entrepreneur,” says Tulloch, “and I wanted to create a space where the younger generation can learn and thrive in all the ways I did and more.”
This milestone would not be possible without the public and private support of New York City government agencies like Department of Youth & Community Development (DYCD) and the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), as well as the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
“I have had the honor and privilege of touring the Crown Hill Theatre with its founder Peter Tulloch,” said Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “I was beyond excited to see this theatre – which has remained closed to the community for quite some time – reimagined and developed into a world-class, state-of-the-art performance and multimedia space in the heart of Central Brooklyn. The reopening of this theatre will help fill a cultural void in Crown Heights, while also creating so much opportunity for the young people of our community.”
The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is a critical partner in this project as it commits to facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships with the business community, especially as the nonprofit arm of Crown Hill Theatre promises to train and prepare young adults for careers in media, entertainment and technology sectors.
“Crown Hill Theatre is a great example of an adaptive reuse project in the heart of Crown Heights Brooklyn,” said Randy Peers, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. “We are committed to supporting this visionary project and doing all we can to ensure the success of students trained at Crown Hill Theatre.”
Grand Opening Schedule:
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: The official inauguration of Crown Hill Theatre, featuring Brooklyn native Rosie Perez, will take place at 4:00 pm.
Hors d'oeuvre Reception: From 5:00 to 6:00 pm, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a delightful selection of hors d'oeuvres while enjoying music from a live band, providing a chance for guests to mingle, celebrate, and explore the venue's captivating ambiance.
Dance Party Extravaganza: The celebration continues into the evening with a lively dance party starting at 7:00 pm. Featuring DJ Spinna, Soul in the Horn, DJ Frei, and Fun with Friends, this event promises an unforgettable night filled with music, dance, and jubilation. Tickets for this exclusive experience are available for $40.
Ticket Information:
Attendance to the Grand Opening Ceremony is by invitation only. The Dance Party is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online at www.crownhilltheatre.com/calendar or https://crownhilllaunch.eventbrite.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Theresa O’Neal Redd via phone at 917-445-7495 or by email at theresa@globalspectrumgroup.com.
Crown Hill Theatre invites the community to join in the festivities, marking a historic moment for Brooklyn's cultural scene. For general information about the theatre, visit www.crownhilltheatre.com.
THERESA P O'NEAL
Global Spectrum Group LLC
+1 917-445-7495
email us here