Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) Wraps Up Spectacular Weekend Celebrating Art, Culture, and Community
Black History Month Ends With A Showcase of Black Contemporary Fine Artists
We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our community partners, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees who have made HFAS16 a resounding success.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) concluded its highly anticipated Sweet 16 anniversary celebration, marking another successful chapter in its journey as a beacon of Black art and culture. Last weekend from February 23rd to 25th, the Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen witnessed a vibrant convergence of artists, collectors, patrons, and enthusiasts, with approximately 5,000 attendees throughout the weekend.
"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our community partners, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees who have made HFAS16 a resounding success," said Richard E. Pelzer II, Project Manager of HFAS16. "Their unwavering commitment to celebrating and promoting Black art and culture has been instrumental in our journey thus far."
HFAS16 showcased the works of over 100 artists and 10 galleries from around the world, spanning various mediums including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media. The event served as a testament to the richness and diversity of African diaspora art, offering attendees an immersive experience to engage with creators and explore the cultural tapestry.
The weekend kicked off with the HFAS16 30 Day Countdown Kickoff in January, providing a preview of the artistic wonders to come. This was followed by the HFAS16 Youth Empowerment & Community Appreciation Day, inspiring the next generation of artists and expressing gratitude to the local community.
The highlight of the weekend was the HFAS16 RED DOT grand opening night, hosted by WBLS FM Personality Ann Tripp with welcoming remarks by New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo and special musical guest Beautiful Journey. Other notable guests such as Harlem tastemaker Bevy Smith and advertising legend Reginald Van Lee were in attendance.
Over the weekend, HFAS16 came alive with a dynamic lineup of events, featuring not only General Admission Exhibitions but also thought-provoking Art Talk Panel Discussions. These sessions served as invaluable windows into the intricate world of artistic expression, emphasizing the profound significance of investing in Black art. Moreover, the event marked a monumental milestone as it celebrated a decade of remarkable achievements in medicine. Actor Ty Jones and the captivating musical performance by Belongó - Afro Latin Jazz added a touch of grandeur to this tribute, all made possible through the generous sponsorship of Gilead. The engaging African Americans in Finance (AAIF) Sunday brunch, under the adept guidance of journalist Vanessa Tyler and accompanied by the soulful tunes of Classique, provided further enlightenment on the rich intersectionality of art, culture, finance, and investment. The presence of esteemed AAIF Honorees Monica Burch, Sherkera Wilson, and Jacqueline Hayot Ba, along with Keynote Speaker Dr. Jana B. Woodhouse, added depth and insight to this illuminating occasion.
The weekend served as a powerful convergence of artistic brilliance, bringing together a rich tapestry of talent from across the globe. Renowned figures such as photographer Jamel Shabazz, Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson, and French-Senegalese photographer Delphine Diallo graced the event, alongside esteemed speakers like investor Nesma Bensalem, Founder of WeCare Impact, and Joy Fennell, Founder of The Future In Black. In the midst of this creative symphony, both seasoned collectors and emerging enthusiasts eagerly awaited the unveiling of artworks from their favorite artists, infusing the atmosphere with palpable excitement and energy.
HFAS16 extends heartfelt appreciation to its invaluable presenting sponsors, Gilead, and our esteemed supporting sponsors: HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery, Northwell Lenox Hill, NYU Langone Health, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and Weill Cornell NYU. We express deep gratitude to our cherished community partners: A Fashion Moment With TAI CHUNN, Adomi New York, aDope.coach, Africa Everything, Belongó | Afro Latin Jazz Alliance of NY, Canvas Institute, CareSparc Community Connections, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Community Board 10, Community Board 9 - Arts & Culture Members, Cultural Innovation Group, LLC, Food Bank For New York City, Gamma Xi Phi (Gamma & Delta chapters), Genre: Urban Arts, Harlem Arts Alliance, Harlem Film House, Harlem Pride, Inc., I Am D Muse, ImageNation Foundation, Native Son, New Heritage Theatre Group, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, New York City Center, Newark Arts, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, REALEMN Productions LLC, Rebel Soul Lifestyle Brands LLC, Ryan Health, Sophisticated Curation, Sundae Sermon, The Black Art Vanguard, The Brooklyn Cluster of Churches, The Gatekeepers Collective, Inc. (TGC), The Future In Black (TFIB), Universal Hip Hop Museum, Universal Temple of the Arts, Urban Shaboo, Visionary GPS Inc., Volunteer Divas & Divos Plus...,Walk Tall Girl Productions, Walker International Communications Group, and ZenBiz Travel.
The organization also salutes it benefactors such as the NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch, Greater Bronx (NY) Chapter of The Links, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Omega Chapter, Share For Life Foundation, Inc., and the Morehouse Manhattan Alumni Association. Special thanks to our event service provider partners: ASC, GRAPHITE HOUSE, HarlemCLX, JC Art & Design, Inc., mediasense, New York Design Studio, llc, Plugdin Inc, The B’elle Group, Urban Shaboo, Walter's Cube, and Winmo. We also appreciate our supporting partners: Big City Tourism, NY Waterway, NYC Tourism, TodayTix, Ink 48 Hotel, Hilton Hotels, and Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel.
Guests were wonderfully served by food and beverage partners - "Catering On Occasion" Caterers by The Gardners, Avaline Wine, Billionaires Row Spirits, Coca Cola, Eleven86 Water, Habanero Papi, HRLM Champagne, Jade Champagne, Tasmanian Tiger Vodka, Kamiki Spirits, Revanche Cognac, Uncle Nearest, Inc., and Uncle Waithleys Beverage Company. Media partners Pigment International, Sugarcane Magazine, The Culture LP, UP Magazine, and The New York Times also helped to raise awareness for this year’s show.
As HFAS16 looks ahead, it remains steadfast in its mission to celebrate and promote Black art and culture. Through ongoing collaboration and engagement, HFAS16 endeavors to inspire and uplift artists, collectors, and patrons, fostering a more vibrant and inclusive arts community. The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) stands as the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. For further information about HFAS16 and upcoming events, please visit hfas.org.
