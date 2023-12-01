Submit Release
Chippewa County, Wis. Officer Involved Critical Incident

WHEATON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023.

 

At approximately 1:23 a.m., a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy began a pursuit in Dunn County of a vehicle. The pursuit continued into Chippewa County and entered the Township of Wheaton, Wis. The pursued vehicle exited Hwy 29 on to 90th Street and continued on 90th Street where it encountered a dead-end, turned around and crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser that was providing assistance. The driver of the pursued vehicle is deceased, and the passenger of the vehicle was significantly injured and taken to a local hospital.

 

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who was in the cruiser was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later released.

 

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office both utilize squad and body-worn cameras.

 

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

