Suspended State™ Technology from PinPoint Testing

Introducing Suspended State™ Technology: A groundbreaking advancement in forensic toxicology for the detection of drugs of abuse.

Suspended State fully embodies the spirit of why we established PinPoint – it enables labs to own and expand their testing capabilities to meet the ever-changing landscape of forensic toxicology.” — PinPoint Testing's CEO, Dr. Jeffery Moran

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PinPoint Testing, an innovator in analytical chemistry technology, is proud to announce the unveiling of a revolutionary patent-pending technology, Suspended State™. This groundbreaking advancement is a culmination of nearly 2-years of research and development by Dr. Jeffery Moran and his team of trained toxicologists and product designers. Suspended State™ technology combines all critical reagents in a single vial/well separated by air gaps to ensure stability that is necessary to prepare urine samples for analysis. This novel product design is poised to transform workflows in forensic and clinical research labs, expediting results for labs tasked with providing care for victims of drug facilitated crimes, including rape and sexual assault cases. The technology is designed to speed analysis for laboratories with limited resources and an ever-increasing backlog. Suspended-State™ technology will allow laboratories to keep pace with the changing landscape of analytical testing while meeting stringent standards and accreditation requirements.

Key Features of Suspended State Technology:

- Ready-to-Go Kits: Suspended State ToxBox® test kits are premanufactured in a true "ready-to-go" format, significantly reducing labor and time required for the preparation of calibrators, quality controls, and toxicology specimens.

- Laboratory Compliance: PinPoint Testing design Suspended State® products to meet the stringent federal regulations (CLIA) and international standards (ISO17025) published for toxicology testing.

PinPoint Testing's CEO, Dr. Jeffery Moran - “Suspended State™ technology fully embodies the spirit of why we established PinPoint Testing – it enables labs to own and expand their testing capabilities to meet the ever-changing landscape of forensic toxicology. The technology shares a pedigree with our ToxBox® line of products, all of which are built to drive efficiency in laboratories. We believe the Suspended State™ technology will be a game changer for analytical toxicology.”

Dr. Gregory Endres, CSO of PinPoint adds “The design of the Suspended State™ line was born out of necessity. Too much time is wasted in laboratories on things that can be pre-manufactured in a ‘ready-to-go’ format. This frees technical analysts time to concentrate on data analysis and expert testimony, where their time and resources should be spent. Analytical precision is compromised with wasted movements often required in these complex analytical procedures. Suspended State™ technology decreases motion by up to 30% which results in improved precision and higher accuracy. Our Suspended State™ drug-facilitated crime product is the first of many products that will help advance analytical toxicology.”

PinPoint Testing is eager to collaborate with forensic, clinical research, law enforcement laboratories, and research institutions to integrate Suspended State™ and other ToxBox® technology to decrease backlogs and improve data quality and reporting.

Data generated using this technology :

Suspended State™ is designed for use in forensic and research laboratories. It is not suitable for clinical, diagnostic, or therapeutic purposes.

For inquiries, partnerships, or further information about Suspended State™ technology, please contact Jason Truskowski, V.P. Marketing and Sales at laboratory@pinpointtesting.com

About PinPoint Testing:

PinPoint Testing, led by seasoned leaders in toxicology and public health, guide labs on adopting lean principles and best practices. With expertise in analytical chemistry, PinPoint consulting services specialize in transferring new technology to client laboratories through full turnkey validation services. They offer cost-effective services for client laboratories to expand their capabilities. The PinPoint laboratory is accredited for clinical (COLA-CLIA) and forensic testing (ISO17025) and offers contract testing services. The PinPoint manufacturing group offers ToxBox® off-the-shelf and customizable ToxBox® product lines that service clinical research, forensic, food, environmental, industrial hygiene.