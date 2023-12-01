Submit Release
Excel Homes Recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer 2023

Hawthorne Show Home in Livingston, Calgary, AB.

Excel Homes is proud to announce that it has been identified as a Best Employer in North America in 2023.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Homes is proud to announce that it has been identified as a Best Employer in North America, as part of Kincentric’s robust assessment that measures and identifies organizations who have transformed their people practices to drive better business results.

Excel Homes is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. For over three and a half decades, Excel Homes has been a leader in the Alberta new home building industry. Since we first began in 1988, Excel has built over 14,000 homes in over 80 communities and we have earned over 70 awards for design and industry excellence.

Excel Homes continues to create exceptional employee experiences by reinventing their talent practices to meet the changing needs of their employees in today’s increasingly complex, hybrid world. Excel is excelling across critical people factors that were measured as part of the Kincentric Best Employers assessment - employee engagement, organizations agility, engaging leadership and talent focus.

“We are truly delighted to have been recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer, which demonstrates our genuine commitment to our people and our continued focus on creating an engaging and agile environment built on trust and shared values.’’ - Sean Nolan, President and CEO of Excel Homes.

“Kincentric Best Employers identifies organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile, inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results,” said Amy Vinh Mumma, Global Culture and Engagement Practice Leader for Kincentric. “Extraordinary organizations like Excel Homes stand above the rest because they accelerate outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organizational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. We congratulate Excel Homes on achieving this recognition.”

With over 50 years of employee research and decades of experience and specialist expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, Kincentric partners with organizations to improve their health from the inside, transform at scale and achieve Best Employer levels of performance.

At Excel Homes, we do more than just build homes, we build communities where families can grow and thrive together. We are grateful to be a part of the Alberta community, and we look forward in sharing many more years together.

Kristina Plank
Excel Homes
+1 403-338-6338
kplank@excelhomes.ca
