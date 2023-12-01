Picks, pics, and peaks

November’s best space pics are here. Although they didn’t get a chance to be included in our Best of 2023 campaign, there were some jaw-dropping space images released this past month. We’ve collected our favorite space images from November, including this ridiculously cool picture of the 33 Raptor engines that power the Starship launch vehicle, which took off on Nov. 18 for its second test flight. Image credit: SpaceX.

Lucy’s discovery of Dinkinesh’s moonlets was a highlight of this year. The mission to investigate Jupiter's Trojan asteroids made headlines in November when it flew past asteroid Dinkinesh and discovered a pair of tiny asteroids orbiting it. Hal Levison and Simone Marchi, the mission's principal and deputy principal investigators, join this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss the asteroid rendezvous and the surprising discovery it made.

The Planetary Society is celebrating an anniversary! It’s been 44 years since Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman signed the founding documents on Nov. 30, 1979, to establish The Planetary Society. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning, joined recently, or are somewhere in between, we thank all our members for helping us continue our founders’ vision of empowering the public to advance space science and exploration.

Get your tickets to Eclipse-O-Rama! Join us for two days (and up to three nights) at a 200-acre private ranch in Fredericksburg, Texas, that will be transformed into the ultimate Planetary Society member meet-up to view and celebrate the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse! Our family-friendly festival will feature special talks on astronomy and planetary science, exhibitor and vendor booths, star parties, music, food, exhibitors, and an unparalleled view of the solar eclipse. Plus, you can enter a competition to win your tickets and travel, as well as a special spot to watch the eclipse with CEO Bill Nye! This is a Planetary Society member-only event, so if you aren’t already with us, join today.