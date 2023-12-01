NTEEP 4.0: Empowering African Startups for Global Impact
Nomfro Technologies Entrepreneurship Empowerment Program (NTEEP) are so vital for empowering African startups.ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a startup is hard work under any circumstances, but doing so in Africa often means confronting issues like lack of access to funding, mentorship, and essential business skills training. That is why programs like the Nomfro Technologies Entrepreneurship Empowerment Program (NTEEP) are so vital for empowering African startups.
According to Adams John Smart, NTEEP Program Director and also CEO of Nomfro Technogies, “Every NTEEP participant carries with them the potential to transform lives, create new opportunities, and shape the continent's economy. Though the road ahead of us is long, NTEEP serves as a reminder that empowerment, community, and perseverance can achieve great things. The next generation of billionaires could emerge from Africa, and it may just be one of the startups in NTEEP's network. The future is unwritten, and NTEEP is helping African entrepreneurs hold the pen.”
Launched in 2020, NTEEP stands as a beacon of empowerment for entrepreneurs across Africa. Through its comprehensive program, it has successfully trained and empowered over 600 startups across Africa. The program focuses on providing entrepreneurs with training, essential business marketing tools and skills, and a supportive community to scale up their businesses in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Benefits of the program
Access to Intensive Entrepreneurship Training
Participants undergo a month-long intensive training program facilitated by industry experts. The training covers crucial aspects of entrepreneurship, guiding startups through the intricacies of business development, strategy, and management.
Access to digital marketing training
In recognition of the digital era, NTEEP places a strong emphasis on digital marketing. Participants receive training from experts in the field, arming them with the knowledge to leverage digital platforms effectively for business growth.
Access to Digital Tools
Recognizing the importance of technology in business, NTEEP provides startups with access to cutting-edge technological tools. This ensures that they are equipped with the resources needed to navigate and thrive in the digital age.
Get a Sponsored Business Website
NTEEP takes a hands-on approach by sponsoring websites for participating startups at no cost to them. This empowers startups to establish and strengthen their online presence, a critical factor in today's business landscape.
Access to long-term mentoring
The program matches participants with experienced mentors in their industry. Mentors provide guidance and support to help startups overcome challenges and achieve key milestones. Mentorship is a pivotal component, allowing entrepreneurs to tap into a wealth of knowledge from those who have walked the path before them.
Eligibility criteria
In order to qualify for this funding, one or more of the following criteria have to be met:
Your business must be operating in Africa.
The startup is in the idea stage or early stage.
Can demonstrate the potential for future scale.
An African living abroad.
International startup focusing on African women, youths, or children.
Process
Stage 1
Startups are invited to join by completing the application form.
Stage 2
The online session schedule will be announced.
Regular updates on NTEEP-2024 events, training, and opportunities will be shared with the community on NTEEPConnect.
Stage 3
The finalists for sponsored websites will be announced at the end of the training.
The NTEEP team will connect with you directly to learn more about your business needs and complete onboarding.
How to apply
Eligible entrepreneurs may proceed to APPLY HERE.
Registration is completely free.
Vivian J.
NTEEP
email us here