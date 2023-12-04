TrippBio Publishes Data Comparing the in vitro and in vivo Activity of PanCytoVir™ versus Oseltamivir

• PanCytoVir™ demonstrates greater potency against strains of influenza A and B and variants known to be resistant to oseltamivir

These data demonstrate the potent activity of PanCytoVir™ compared to oseltamivir and strongly support the further development of PanCytoVir™ as a therapeutic treatment option for influenza.” — Dr. David E. Martin

JACKSONVILL, FL, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments, announces the publication of data comparing the in vitro and in vivo activity profile of PanCytoVir™ versus oseltamivir against various strains of influenza A, including an oseltamivir-resistant strain, and B strains. PanCytoVir™ was uniformly more potent than oseltamivir when tested in vitro across various cell lines. PanCytoVir™ and a water-soluble prodrug were also associated with a greater viral load reduction and less weight loss compared to oseltamivir when evaluated in a mouse infection model. The data were published in the journal Viruses (https://doi.org/10.3390/v15122366).

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce the publication of this comparative data with oseltamivir. These data show that PanCytoVir™ is more potent, in vitro and in vivo than oseltamivir against influenza A and B. With the recent clearance of our IND for the treatment of influenza, we look forward to evaluating PanCytoVir™ suspension as a treatment for influenza in our upcoming Phase 2 program.”

Ralph A. Tripp, PhD, Professor & Georgia Research Alliance Chair in Vaccine and Therapeutic Development, University of Georgia and co-founder commented, “Because currently circulating influenza A (H3N2) and H1N1 viruses are resistant to adamantanes, these medications are not recommended for use against influenza A virus infections. However, influenza A and B virus strains are typically susceptible to oseltamivir, and this report show that PanCytoVir is also effective as an antiviral agent particularly against oseltamivir-resistant influenza strains.”

PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ suspension is based on probenecid which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin-derived antibiotics for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 [1], influenza [2], and RSV [3] in vitro and in preclinical infection models. The antiviral activity of PanCytoVir™ against influenza is more potent, in vitro, than Tamiflu® against contemporary influenza A and B strains, H7N9 avian influenza A and H5N1, a highly pathogenic influenza A virus. The potency difference was also observed in vivo with both A and B strains. Recent data in patients with symptomatic, mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that PanCytoVir™ treatment significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load, and significantly more treated patients had complete resolution of COVID-19-related symptoms by Day 10 post-infection versus placebo [4]. This is important as the antiviral mechanism of action against SARS-CoV-2 is shared with influenza, suggesting an increased probability of success in clinical studies. PanCytoVir™ was granted a US patent (#11,116,737) on 14 September 2021 for “Methods of Using Probenecid for Treatment of Coronavirus Infections” with additional international filings ongoing. A Phase 3 clinical trial for COVID-19 is currently being developed, and the clinical program for influenza has started, with planning underway for an IND filing for RSV soon. A novel oral suspension is being developed to enable flexible dosing across the different patient populations impacted by these three respiratory viruses with a single product.

1. Murray J, Hogan RJ, Martin DE, et al. Probenecid potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro. Scientific Reports 2021:11;18085 (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97658-w).

2. Perwitasari O, Yan X, Johnson S et al. Targeting organic anion transporter 3 with probenecid as a novel anti-*influenza a virus strategy. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 57(1), 475-483 (2013). (https://doi.org/10.1128%2FAAC.01532-12)

3. Murray J, Bergeron H, Shepard J, et al. Probenecid Inhibits Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Replication. Viruses 2022, 14, 912. (https://doi.org/10.3390/v14050912)

4. Martin DE, Pandey N, Chavda P, Singh G, Sutariya R, Sancilio F, and Tripp RA. Oral Probenecid for Nonhospitalized Adults with Symptomatic, Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19. Viruses 2023:15;1508. (https://doi.org/10.3390/v15071508)

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida-based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on the identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.