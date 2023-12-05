Mount Yale and Maverick Fund Partners Collaborate to Expand Fund Distribution
Wholesaling partnership strengthens asset-raising capabilitiesMINNEAPOLIS, MN., UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to expand the reach of its innovative investment products, Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC, is proud to announce its partnership with Maverick Fund Partners. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to deliver distinctive investment opportunities to financial advisors and their clients.
Mount Yale's investment expertise will be integrated with Maverick's proven track record in successfully raising capital across Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Independent Broker-Dealers (IBDs), and Wirehouses. Through its subsidiary, Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, the firm offers a diverse selection of alternative mutual funds and closed-end funds designed to provide portfolio diversification beyond traditional equity and fixed-income markets.
Maverick boasts an impressive track record of raising over $26 billion in capital. Their seasoned team of wholesalers, with an average tenure in the field of nearly two decades, possesses the relationships and experience necessary to raise assets effectively.
CEO and Managing Partner of Mount Yale, John Sabre, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We believe this partnership with Maverick will be transformative for both organizations. By combining Mount Yale's expertise in alternative investments with Maverick's exceptional distribution capabilities, we are poised to offer investors innovative and sophisticated investment solutions."
Jeff Robinson, Co-CEO of Maverick Fund Partners, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Mount Yale, a company with two decades of alternative investment experience and a wide range of investment strategies. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver distinctive investment opportunities to financial advisors and their clients."
About Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC (“Mount Yale”):
Mount Yale’s subsidiaries serve institutional and individual investors. Mount Yale’s two affiliated investment advisors, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, advise on nearly $3 billion of assets (as of 11/01/2023). Mount Yale and Maverick Fund Partners are not affiliated companies.
About Maverick Fund Partners:
Maverick Fund Partners is a leading distribution partner with a proven track record of raising over $26 billion in capital. Their seasoned team of wholesalers covers 18 regions and engages in a consultative, relationship-building process with advisors across various financial institutions, including RIAs, independent broker-dealers, and wirehouses.
