More than €10 million from Switzerland for Ukraine Energy Support Fund 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a grant of CHF 10 million (€10.5 million) from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economy Affairs (SECO). This contribution further strengthens the Fund’s mission to support Ukraine’s energy sector and enhance its emergency preparedness.

The Swiss grant is of vital importance as it will enable Ukraine to purchase urgently needed equipment for the energy sector and prepare for the upcoming winter season, ensuring that the energy sector remains operational despite the challenges caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The latest grant brings the total pledges received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €285 million. Of this amount, €192 million has already been deposited into the Special Purpose Account, demonstrating a strong commitment to the Fund’s mission.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

