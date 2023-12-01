John Legend to Headline Exclusive New Year's Eve Gala Benefiting Arts Education
Prepare for an Electrifying Night of Unforgettable Moments and a Bold Commitment to LA's Artistic Future
We’re creating a symphony of community, purpose, and artistry, showcasing the pivotal role music plays in inspiring dreams and creating connections among us”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what promises to be one of the most memorable events of the year, Save Our Musicians Foundation is proud to announce a night of unmatched sophistication with the legendary John Legend. Set against the backdrop of the illustrious Barker Hangar, this New Year's Eve fundraising gala is expected to be the experience of a lifetime. A harmonious blend of music, ambiance, and cause, all dedicated to uplifting arts education in Los Angeles area public schools.
— Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Save Our Musicians Foundation
Guests will be immersed in an exclusive evening commencing at 8 p.m. with a lavish meal and cocktails from an open bar. This sets the scene for the pièce de resistance: John Legend, who will take center stage at 11 p.m., serenading the intimate gathering into the dawn of 2024. John Legend's remarkable journey in the world of music and entertainment is highlighted by his distinguished collection of accolades including his achievement of the EGOT status with 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, among others. Such a breadth of achievements resonates deeply, symbolizing the vast possibilities and aspirations for public school students pursuing various artistic paths. "The phenomenal John Legend leading our New Year's Eve celebration is a realization of what we stand for,” said Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Save Our Musicians Foundation, “We’re creating a symphony of community, purpose, and artistry, showcasing the pivotal role music plays in inspiring dreams and creating connections among us.”
Following a landmark debut event in April, where Gwen Stefani raised an impressive $350,000 for West Palm Beach, Florida's Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and this month’s gala featuring country sensation Luke Bryan which raised $300,000, Save Our Musicians Foundation aims to fortify its foundation for nurturing the next generation of entertainers. The Save Our Musicians Foundation is thrilled to introduce the John Legend Nationwide Raffle, an extraordinary opportunity for music enthusiasts. In a display of generosity, one lucky winner will receive a hand-signed Yamaha C7 Grand Piano by the legendary John Legend, coupled with an exclusive package featuring two tickets to the show, a meet & greet with John Legend, and all-inclusive airfare and 2-night hotel arrangements for the gala. With tickets starting at just $150, participants not only stand a chance to own a piece of musical history but also contribute to the foundation's mission of empowering aspiring musicians.
Experience an unforgettable evening with ticket prices to the Gala ranging between $1,500 and $3,500 varying based on your table's proximity to the stage. Raffle tickets are $150 for one, $200 for two, and $300 for three tickets (restrictions apply). Secure your tickets today at SaveOurMusicians.org and join us in a celebration like no other.
About John Legend:
John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, among others. Legend recently released his eighth album, LEGEND, and is currently a judge on Season 24 of The Voice. Legend is a principal in Get Lifted Film Co., the founder of skincare line Loved01, and the founder of social impact organization HUMANLEVEL.
About Save Our Musicians:
The Save Our Musicians Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support independent musicians through every phase of their careers. With a team of industry insiders and a broad network of partnerships, Save Our Musicians Foundation is engaged in supporting musicians and the music community on local, national, and international levels. From providing funding and resources for music programs to helping musicians find job placements, we are here to make a lasting impact on those who have devoted themselves to their art.
