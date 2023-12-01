Submit Release
Natural Hairstyle and Braid Coalition (NHBC) Celebrates  30 Years of Natural Hair Care Licensing in NY State 

Legacy and beyond: 30 years of Natural Hair Care in NYS

Natural Hairstyle & Braid Coalition Logo

Natural Hairstyle & Braid Coalition, Inc.

The NHBC is preserving the legacy of Natural Haircare in New York State, by strengthening current licensing, testing, and curriculum for texture inclusion in both Natural Hair Care and Cosmetology.”
— Erin H. Maybin, NYS Appearance Advisory Appointee
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY, 12.01.23 – The Natural Hairstyle and Braid Coalition (NHBC) is excited to announce its upcoming event, Legacy and Beyond, a night of celebration, reflection, and connection, marking the 30th anniversary of Natural Hair Care Licensing in New York State.

“Legacy and Beyond will be a momentous occasion, not merely focused on the achievements of the past three decades, but also dedicated to envisioning and shaping a vibrant future for the natural hair care industry,” explains NHBC Co-President, Diane C, Bailey, one of the original trailblazers of the NYS Natural Hairstyling License. 

"The NHBC is preserving the legacy of Natural Haircare in New York State, by strengthening current licensing, testing, and curriculum for texture inclusion in both Natural Hair Care and Cosmetology." — Erin H. Maybin, NYS Appearance Advisory Appointee.

Legacy and Beyond takes place on December 3, 2023, at the Gentleman’s Factory in downtown Brooklyn, and offers an evening of festivities, meaningful conversations, and industry celebration. The NHBC welcomes participants to celebrate the industry's growth, share insights, and build connections for ongoing success.

Event Highlights 

Recognition of Pioneering Hairstylists:

The NHBC pays tribute to the trailblazers who fought tirelessly for the original license and to those whose remarkable leadership and contributions played a pivotal role in making it a reality. These individuals have been the pillars of our industry's success: Esmerelda Simmons Tulani Kinard, Anu Prestonia, Ademola Mandela, and Orin Sanders.

NHBC's Milestones and 2024 Initiatives:

Take part in the live "Politics of Black Beauty" segment, featuring the Founders of the NHBC about the State of the Natural Hair Industry, sharing the most significant milestones over the past 30 years, and unveil our exciting strategic initiatives for 2024. This segment will be hosted by Lurie Daniel-Favors of the "Lurie Daniel-Favors Show" on Sirius XM Urban View Channel 126.

Glow in the Dark Hair Presentation:

Be captivated by a mesmerizing hair presentation by the Master Pioneer and NHBC Co-Founders, Debra Hare-Bey and Diane Da Costa. Their expertise and creativity will shine a new light on the beauty of natural hair.

Champagne Toast: Raise a glass and join us in toasting 30 years of achievements and the many more to come. 

Music by DJ  Supreme @thesupremeexperience

Sponsors: DOVE | Crown ACT Coalition, Carver Federal Savings Bank, NY Beauty Suites 

Event Details
Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: 81 Willoughby St, 7th Fl., Brooklyn, NY 11201

PRESS RSVP: By 12/02/2023 Please use this https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legacy-beyond-celebrating-30-years-of-natural-hair-licensing-in-nys-tickets-761908397527?aff=oddtdtcreator

About the Natural Hair & Braid Coalition (NHBC)

The NHBC is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Natural Hair Care in NY State and beyond, through fostering education and promoting legislation. We are committed to supporting the pioneering braiders and natural hair stylists who envisioned the growth of this billion-dollar industry and worked to secure economic pathways for professionals. We also stand firmly in support of the Beauty Wellness needs of the community with naturally textured hair. www.nhbcoalition.org

About Natural Hair Care Licensing in NY State

The Natural Hairstyling License in NY State was established in 1993. This landmark legislation was a significant victory for the natural hair community, as it recognized the importance of natural hair care as a profession and ensured that practitioners were trained and qualified to provide safe and effective services.
Natasha Gaspard
Mane Moves Media
+1 646-320-9107
email us here
