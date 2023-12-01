Submit Release
Armenia: EU-funded kindergarten renovation completed in Yerevan

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has announced that another kindergarten (N109) in Yerevan, renovated with EU support, has opened its doors. 

The building underwent energy efficiency renovation works as a part of the Yerevan energy efficiency project.

According to the delegation, six kindergartens have already been renovated with EU support, another nine will be completely renovated, and 35 kindergartens will benefit from energy efficiency and renewable energy measures.

The Yerevan energy efficiency project benefits from a €15 million investment from the EIB and the multi-donor Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) fund. 

The project aims to improve the energy efficiency, seismic stability and sanitary conditions of about 60 kindergartens in the capital city of Armenia.

