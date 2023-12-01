EU-funded Cultural Relations Platform looking for cultural relations experts – open globally

The EU-funded Cultural Relations Platform is recruiting several experts in the field of international cultural relations. Their task will be to develop educational and training materials to be made available to the staff of global EU Delegations and EU institutions at headquarters in Brussels.

The call is open globally.

The materials will be used for an online training with various digital modules focusing on different global issues linking to culture, such as:

Culture & Public Diplomacy;

Culture & Creative Industries for Economic Growth;

Culture, Conflict Prevention & Peacebuilding;

Culture & Youth;

Culture & Sustainable Development;

Culture & Social Cohesion;

Culture, Human Rights & Freedom of Speech;

Intercultural Dialogue & Cultural Awareness;

Culture & Disinformation;

Culture & Protecting Cultural Heritage in Conflict Zones.

Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in international cultural relations, cultural diplomacy, arts, or cultural and creative industries and sectors. The full selection criteria can be found here.

Assignments should start in February 2024 and last until June 2024.

The deadline for applications is 15 January 2024, 9.00AM CET.

The Cultural Relations Platform is an EU-funded project that connects cultural practitioners worldwide for dialogue, exchange and cooperation. It also provides expertise to the EU in the field of international cultural relations.

The Platform is implemented by the Goethe-Institut Brussels, in partnership with the European Cultural Foundation, the International Network for Contemporary Performing Arts and the University of Siena.

