Public Meeting Notice - Sentencing Commission Meeting on December 4th

There is currently a network issue causing errors with the Public Portal. Judiciary staff are aware of the issue and working on a solution.

Except as noted below, all Vermont state courthouses are open for normal business hours:

The Washington Civil/Probate Court hearings will be remote only pending further notice. The Washington Civil/Probate Courthouse in Montpelier remains closed but civil and probate paper filings can be brought to the Washington Criminal/Family Courthouse in Barre for processing. Electronic filings continue to be processed electronically.

The Vermont Supreme Court Building in Montpelier remains closed for repair work following the flooding.

