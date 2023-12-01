PreviousNext The European Commission is providing Belgian explosive detection dogs and mine detection drones to Ukraine

These drones, equipped with special sensors such as a magnetometer and ground penetrating radar, are deployed in Ukraine to scan areas for mines.

WILRIJK, ANTWERP, BELGIë, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These drones, equipped with special sensors such as a magnetometer and ground penetrating radar, are deployed in Ukraine to scan large areas for mines and other explosives. Once these have been mapped by the drone, the explosive detection dogs are brought in to verify the exact locations where explosives are effectively hidden.

More Efficient and Economical

By using drones and dogs, the Ukrainian army saves valuable time, and the entire operation is much more economical than manually detecting mines. The mine detection drone has a sensor capable of detecting across a width of 2.5 meters, a technique that is much faster than manual detection.

Safety

The technique with the drone is also much safer because there is no contact with the ground surface, preventing the triggering of explosives.

European Commission

The entire project is an initiative of the European Commission. The detection dogs are trained in various European countries, including a part in Belgium. The drones and the local training for the Ukrainian armed forces are provided by Aerialsolutions.