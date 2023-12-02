Zil Money Introduces Upgraded User-Friendly UI for a Better Financial Management Experience

Users can experience quicker loading times, customizable default landing pages, and cross-device accessibility.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B financial platform, has announced the launch of its updated UI version 3.5. This update showcases a modern and refined user interface, improving the platform's visual appeal and user experience. The UI upgrade to version 3.5 brings several key highlights, including a user-friendly navigation system that simplifies users' workflow and ensures a smooth journey through the platform.

Zil Money's new UI has improved the loading times, which enhanced efficiency and enabled users to access features more quickly, contributing to a smoother workflow. The platform also lets users set default landing page settings, allowing them to tailor their login experience based on individual preferences. Businesses can use various devices such as laptops, tablets, and desktops to help users conveniently manage their finances from anywhere, ensuring smooth performance.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, specializes in cutting-edge business payment technologies. By integrating with popular accounting and payroll software, Zil Money simplifies payment processes, providing users with a smoother experience. This integration enhances financial management and simplifies payments for both businesses and individuals.

The platform simplifies monitoring transactions and financial data for businesses with multiple accounts. Users can choose various payment methods and specify how recipients receive payments, such as ACH, direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, payment links, etc.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a widely recognized business platform with 80,00,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions. The user-friendly interface is highly popular, and the innovative payment services are poised to facilitate future growth and expansion. This can solidify the platform's standing as a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses worldwide.