DEBx Medical expands in the Middle East: unveiling new headquarters and strategic distribution partnership.
EINPresswire.com/ -- DEBx Medical, a pioneering Dutch company in advanced wound care, proudly announces the establishment of a new regional headquarters in the heart of the Middle East, signifying a substantial stride forward in establishing its presence within the region.
This strategic move solidifies DEBx Medical's commitment to the Middle East, highlighting its dedication to revolutionizing the wound care field and enhancing collaboration with healthcare providers and institutions across the region. Establishing a regional headquarters will be a critical hub for innovation, distribution, and localised production.
As part of DEBx Medical's strategic focus on the Middle East, it has forged a strategic partnership with Sarabeel Medical, a distinguished regional healthcare distribution leader.
Sarabeel Medical will play a key role in ensuring wider accessibility and impact across the region in distributing DEBRICHEM, the revolutionary wound care solution by DEBx Medical.
DEBRICHEM is a disruptive medical device that removes infection and biofilm in hard-to-heal wounds with a single 60-second application. It obtained a CE mark in 2021, and since then, it has been successfully adopted to treat hard-to-heal wounds by hundreds of wound care experts in hospitals and clinics around Europe, LATAM, and APAC regions.
Already successfully tested in all major hospitals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, DEBRICHEM is demonstrating unparalleled efficacy in treating hard-to-heal wounds, and promises hope and healing for hundreds of patients living with chronic ulcers.
Bert J. Quint, CEO at DEBx Medical, expressed immense enthusiasm about this expansion, stating: "Our decision to establish a headquarters in the Middle East marks a significant milestone in our journey to achieve Global expansion. We want to be close to our markets, and this one will serve more than half a billion people. Together with our strategic partnership with Sarabeel Medical, we are committed to elevate patient outcomes and significantly impact the landscape of wound care in this region."
Muath Nathif, CEO at SARABEEL Commercial CO: “We are thrilled to partner with DEBx Medical to be part of their mission to help all chronic wound patients by advancing innovative products to the Healthcare providers in the whole region to improve wound care and quality of life for our patients.”
For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Maria Ticca at ticca@debx-medical.com
About DEBx Medical: DEBx Medical is a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, dedicated to transforming the landscape of wound healing. With a focus on efficacy and patient outcomes, DEBx Medical pioneers groundbreaking solutions to address the unique challenges of hard-to-heal wounds.
About Sarabeel Medical: Sarabeel Medical is a prominent healthcare distributor in the Middle East, renowned for its leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality medical solutions to the region. With a rich history and an extensive network, Sarabeel Medical is pivotal in advancing healthcare access and outcomes in the Middle East.
Maria Ticca
