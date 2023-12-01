Taking Sustainability to the Next Level
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, where sustainability and environmental consciousness have become increasingly important, it is crucial for businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices. Many industries have taken steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, and the cooling industry is no exception. The future of e-cooling lies in enhancing efficiency and lowering energy consumption, exhibiting a multitude of benefits for both store and brand owners alike.
Enhancing efficiency and lowering energy consumption for a sustainable future
The future of POS e-Cooling
Our featured patented cutting-edge technology POS e-coolers are built to consume less energy with less components without compromising on performance.
Our POS e-coolers are a non-exclusive addition to your product category.
The past year has been a steady growth in Europe for Home Of Cool POS e-coolers with our strategic OEM partner. Now we are looking for strategic partners in North America, Middle East and the Far East to ensure global growth and success.
Calling all OEM manufacturers! Home of Cool is on the lookout for partners who want to leverage our cutting-edge e-cooler technology and products for POS e-coolers.
OEM manufacturers play an essential role in driving our journey towards a sustainable future. By prioritizing innovative design, low carbon footprints, low energy consumption, and cutting-edge technology, and not forgetting the freedom of design. OEM manufactured POS e-coolers offer a plethora of benefits for both store and brand owners. For those looking to make a positive impact, choosing to become an OEM manufacturer of e-coolers, emerges as a compelling solution.
Embrace the power of being an OEM manufacturer today and be a part of the sustainable future we all aspire to create.
Read more:
https://www.homeofcool.com/
https://www.nordic247.com/
Veli Eloranta Founder/CEO
Veli Eloranta Founder/CEO
Nordic 247 Services Oy
+358 40 7330546
