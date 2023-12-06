The XRAY5, Post Punk Band from Los Angeles, Releases New Album "Elegy"
Release: Elegy
Label: Hush Ltd.
Release Date: November 2nd, 2023
Running Time: 27:00
Los Angeles based The XRAY5 has released their newest full length “Elegy” which offers eight new songs showcasing styles from new wave to post-punk. The founding member Ray Arroyo has been making stellar post-punk with his act The XRAY5 since dropping the album “Inverse” in 2020. “Elegy” is a continuation of his pursuit of making haunting yet beautiful music where both the modern and nostalgia intersect. The first single “Lonely Place” is a guitar driven and analog synth layered composition that resonates with fans of Interpol, Echo and The Bunnymen, and The Cure. Tracks such as "Slither" and "Your Memory" on the album have a rhythmic quality that may evoke a sense of movement. The sound is characterized by its cinematic elements, encompassing a spectrum of emotions, including revisiting cherished memories and addressing critiques of organized religion.
Founded by singer-songwriter Ray Arroyo, the XRAY5 released a couple of singles prior to their EP “Reticent”. The tracks were produced by Charlie Vela on recommendation from Luis and Joel from Twin Tribes. The EP produced memorable songs like “Dark of the Lake” and “Up in Heaven”. The modest success propelled the effort to a debut album “Inverse” in December of 2020. Along with the release of the debut “Inverse”, a full music video for the Charlie Vela produced song “Corners” was directed by film auteur Matthew Knox. The band recruited drummer Jason Wise and guitarist Rick Marz in 2021 in preface for their upcoming concert film and next release. In July 2022, with the guitarist, songwriting Rick Marz, now fully entrenched in the band, made his mark on the sound when the band released the EP “Requiem” which features a fantastic cover of The Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way” showcasing the ensemble. The release of “Requiem” garnered success from critics and fans as it was a first taste of what was to come with their newest album “Elegy”. Critics and fans were excited to see what was next for the band.
“Elegy” is the band’s first release with the Los Angeles based art collective/label Hush Ltd. who has worked with Male Tears, Blood Handsome, and Ex-Hyena. The label explains that “the XRAY5’ music is what we believe to be a true representation of what the collective has to offer to the listeners. Historically, being an EBM/Electronic label, we have made a strong commitment to expand our catalog with innovative post-punk band ensembles like The XRAY5 and others. We are proud to be working with the group on “Elegy” and helping to support its release as it’s one of our favorite bands to listen to right now”.
Ray Arroyo
The XRAY5
skratchrayrecords@gmail.com
The XRAY5 - Music video for the single "Slither" from the album "Elegy"