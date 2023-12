Dremio Announces AI-Powered Data Discovery Capabilities

According to a new press release, data lakehouse platform Dremio unveiled AI-powered data discovery capabilities to enhance data contextualization and simplify analytics. Building on its generative AI text-to-SQL features, Dremio now incorporates GenAI-powered data documentation and labeling, reducing manual effort and providing comprehensive business context for analytics. This positions Dremio as an accessible analytics platform, […]

